Cuban shooter Yenigladys Suárez finished 28th in Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Cuban Yenigladys Suarez finished in 28th today in the 25-meter rapid and precision pistol shooting, mixed modality, at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.



Suarez, who competes in a wheelchair, accumulated 539 points in the qualifying stage, with a better total in the precision (272), in series of shots of 86, 92 and 94 units, whereas in the rapid fire she added 267 (90-90-87).



There were 31 shooters of both sexes in this event, of which eight advanced to the medal discussion, won by the Chinese Xing Huang with a Paralympic record of 27 points.



The podium was completed by the Polish Szymon Sowinski (21) and the Ukrainian Oleksii Denysiuk (20).



Suárez had finished 15th in the 10-meter air pistol, with a score of 542 in the six rounds of shooting, a little far from her personal record of 555 last June at the Paratriathlon World Cup in Lima, Peru, where she placed sixth.



This time in Tokyo she could not be among the eight finalists, although it is fair to say that the eighth shooter who made it achieved 557 points, a mark to which Suarez is yet to reach.