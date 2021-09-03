Cuban swimmer Lorenzo Perez finished eighth in 400 meters at Tokyo Paralympics





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Cuban swimmer Lorenzo Perez Escalona finished eighth today in 400 meters freestyle of the S6 class, in the first final he managed to reach in the 16th Paralympic Games, after failing in 50 and 100 meters.



The 35-year-old swimmer clocked 5:30.42 minutes, the worst time of the eight finalists. He covered the first lap—his best—in 36.81 seconds.



The gold medal went to the Brazilian Tallison Henrique Glock (4:54.42), whereas the Italian Antonio Fantin (4:55.70) and the ROC athlete Vyacheslav Lenskii (5:04.84) left with the silver and bronze medals.



Before, the Cuban had failed to make it to the final of the 50 and 100 meters freestyle. He was the Paralympic champion of the latter in Rio 2016 with 1:04.70 minutes.