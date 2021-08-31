Cuban Chess Champ to Contest World Meet





Havana, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuban Chess Champion Lisandra Ordaz is part of the America Team which will contest the Women’s Championship by teams scheduled for September 26 through October 3 in the Spanish city of Sitges.



Ordaz will join forces with other renowned chess experts from this part of the world, such as US Irina Krush, Peruvian Deysi Cori, Argentinean Carolina Lujan and Ecuadorian Marta Fierro.



The championship will also include a selection representing each world continent, one from the host country and two invited by the International Federation.