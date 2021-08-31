Cuban Durand advances to the 400m final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Omara Durand, winner of five Paralympic titles, advanced today to the final of the 400 meters (m) in athletics, category T12 (profound visual impairment), in the world event hosted by Tokyo until September 5.



Durand, along with his guide Yunior Kindelan, secured his pass to the medal discussion by winning heat 2 of the first round with a time of 55.33 seconds, his best time this season.



Five years ago in Rio de Janeiro 2016, both set a world record in this specialty with a time of 51.77 seconds winning the gold medal. Now , in Tokyo, they will seek to defend the crown.



Omara is one of the great hopes of the island to win gold medals in this contest, backed by her five gold medals, three of them in Rio de Janeiro in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.