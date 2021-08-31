All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel congratulates Cuban Paralympic athletes for their medals in Tokyo



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez offered Cuban Paralympic athletes his congratulations on their medal-winning victories in Tokyo.

"Congratulations runner-up. Your success thrills #Cuba," the president posted in reference to Leinier Savón, who finished second in the long jump event (category T-12, profound visual impairment) with a personal best of 7.16 m. His was Cuba’s first medal at the Paralympic Games.

He sent a similar message to the Cuban discus thrower Leonardo Díaz (F-56 category, wheelchair), who finished third with a season-best 43.36 m. It was his fourth medal in this type of event, counting two golds and one bronze in past competitions.

