Cuba vs. Russia in round of 16 of the 2021 Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) The Cuban men's national team will face Russia today in the round of 16 of the Volleyball U19 World Championship, held in Tehran, capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Fourth in group D of the preliminaries, with one win and three losses, the Cubans will play against the Russians (4-0), first in section C.



The victory of Mario Izquierdo's disciples was achieved against the Dominican Republic, which was forced to withdraw from the tournament after several team members tested positive to COVID-19.



Cuba lost to Germany (0-3), Argentina (1-3) and Egypt (2-3), so its chances of advancing to the quarterfinals—or even winning against the Russians—are very slim.



The other matches in the round of 16 are Italy-Nigeria, Brazil-India, Argentina-Thailand, Poland-Colombia, Germany-Belgium and Iran-Czech Republic.