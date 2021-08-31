Cuban discus thrower Leonardo Díaz finishes third at Tokyo Paralympics





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuban discus thrower Leonardo Díaz won the bronze medal on Sunday at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.



With 43.36 m, Diaz reached his best mark of the current season to guarantee his presence on the podium in the F56 category (wheelchair). Thus the parathlete earned his fourth medal in this type of event, as he has already notched up two titles and one bronze medal in previous events.



He was outdone only by the Brazilian Claudiney Batista, winner of the gold medal with a Paralympic record of 45.59 m, and the Indian Yogesh Kathuniya (44.38 m), who won the silver.



Also representing Cuba were javelin thrower Guillermo Varona—in the F46 category—who finished fourth, albeit with a record for America of 63.30 m, and Leinier Savón, second in long jump with a personal record of 7.16 m and winner of Cuba’s first medal in this event.