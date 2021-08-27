Discreet start for Cuba in Tokyo Paralympics





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) In the first performances of the Cuban delegation at the 16th Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, weightlifter Leydi Rodriguez Rodriguez finished without a valid exercise and table-tennis player Yunier Fernandez lost in his debut in preliminaries.



Rodriguez, world runner-up in Mexico City 2017 in the 41 kg division, failed to lift 92 kg in her first two attempts and 93 kg in her last chance to earn a medal, whereas Yunier Fernandez lost to the South Korean in three sets of 11-9.



On Friday, Fernandez will be opposite Silvio Keller (Switzerland) in the continuation of the preliminary phase in Pool D.



Cuba sent 16 competitors to the Paralympic Games, attended by 4,403 athletes from all over the world who will strive to prevail in 539 events of 22 sports until next September 5.