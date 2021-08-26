Cuban triple jumper Liadagmis Povea to compete in the Lausanne Diamond League





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) Cuban triple jumper Liadagmis Povea, who finished fifth in Tokyo, will be the only Cuban representative at the 10th stop of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League of athletics, to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland.



Known as Athletissima, this competition will gather more than ten champions of the recently concluded Olympics, including Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, gold medalist in triple jump with a world record of 15.67 m.



Povea, leader of the indoor circuit in the current season, reached 14.70 m in Tokyo. Her personal best is 14.93 m, achieved in the Pan American Stadium in Havana on May 22. This will be for her another good opportunity to compete with the best in that specialty, among whom will not be the Spanish Ana Peleteiro, who got the bronze medal in the Olympics with a 14.87 m jump.



Lausanne will boast a high quality level with the presence of luminaries such as Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson, winner of the Olympic gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100m relay. A few days ago, Thompson clocked a spectacular 10.54 s in Eugene, Oregon, U.S.A., just five hundredths of a second shy of the world record held by her fellow American Florence Griffith-Joyner since 1988.



Also competing in Lausanne will be the Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, the Norwegian Karsten Warholm and the American Ryan Crouser, all three gold-medal winners in the Olympic Games.