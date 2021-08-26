Cuba to debut today in Tokyo Paralympics





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) Damian Lopez (cycling), Yunier Fernandez (table tennis) and Leidy Rodriguez (weightlifting) will be the first Cubans to participate in the 26th Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, which gather 4,400 competitors from 160 countries.



On Thursday, Lopez—in his third consecutive Paralympics—will compete in the individual pursuit at 3,000 meters, whereas Fernandez will be opposite the South Korean Hyeon Uk Kim in the preliminaries of Group D.



Weightlifter Rodriguez, world runner-up in Mexico City 2017 in the 41 kg division, will fight for a medal today at midnight, Cuba time.



Led by five-time Paralympic champion runner Omara Durand, the athletic delegation of 16 Cubans will seek to enrich its historic performance in these events, marked by 39 gold, 23 silver and 27 bronze medals in seven Paralympics since Barcelona 1992.