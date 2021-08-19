Cuba beats the Dominican Republic in men’s volleyball continental championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) The Cuban men's volleyball team defeated the Dominican Republic 3-1 on Wednesday in the first day of the NORCECA continental championship held in Durango, Mexico.



After the Cubans won an easy first set 25-17, the Dominicans reacted and took the second by a narrow margin (31-29), but then Yosvany Muñoz’s disciples notched up the next two sets 25-21 and 25-19.



Jesús Herrera, who scored 18 points—16 in attacks and two in blocking—team captain Luis Ángel López (17) and José Israel Masso (14) were key to the victory.



Team Cuba was better in attacks (52-34), blocks (10-7) and errors that give points to its rivals (37-41), whereas the Dominican Republic did better in serving, if narrowly (6-5).



Today the Cubans will face Guatemala, which lost 2-3 to the United States.



The matches in Group A were Puerto Rico-Canada and Mexico-Trinidad and Tobago. Thursday will see Canada-Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico-Puerto Rico.