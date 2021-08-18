Cuba vs. the Dominican Republic in NORCECA Continental Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuba will face the Dominican Republic today in the first day of the men's NORCECA volleyball continental championship, to be held until next Monday in the Mexican city of Durango.



The Cubans will debut in Group B against the Dominicans, whereas on Thursday and Friday they will play against the Guatemalans and the Americans, in that order, to close the qualifying stage. The quarterfinals start on Saturday, the semifinals on Sunday and, on Monday, the bronze and gold medals will be in dispute at the Auditorio del Pueblo facility.



The winners of the gold and silver medals will qualify for the FIVB World Championship 2022, where ranking points will be assigned with a view to the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile.



Cuba is the current champion and top winner in the history of men's volleyball in the NORCECA Confederation with 16 gold medals, followed by the United States (9) and Canada (1). They also boast five second places and four third places, ahead of the U.S. (9-11-4), Canada (1-5-14), Mexico (0-3-2), Puerto Rico (0-1-2) and the Dominican Republic (0-1-0).