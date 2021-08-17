Cuba committed to achieve great performance at Tokyo Paralympic Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) The Cuban Paralympic delegation that will participate at Tokyo 2020 will seek its traditional high-performance in the balance between athletes, medals and final placings, according to statements made by its chief coach Jorge Reinaldo Palma.



Palma thus referred to the 16 athletes who will represent Cuba at the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020, to be held from August 24 to September 5.



The preparation worked well and is going great. There are no problems, said an optimistic Palma about a group of competitors who have fulfilled previous preparation bases in Dubai and Spain.



According to the sports publication JIT, the executive pointed out that this event will be a great challenge in all aspects, taking into account that it will take place a year later than scheduled and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



When referring to the possible victories, he said that they should come from the Paralympic kings Durand, Leinier Savon, Leonardo Diaz and Lorenzo Perez.



Javelin throwers Guillermo Varona and Ulicer Aguilera, weightlifter Leidy Rodriguez, shooter Yenigladys Suarez and judoka Yordani Fernandez, as well as judoka Gerardo Rodriguez, weightlifter Oniger Jesus Drake, tennis player Yunier Fernandez, cyclist Damian Lopez and long jumper Angel Jimenez, also could also be among the winners, Palma added.



In London 2012 Cubans got the 15th position, while in Rio de Janeiro 2016, with only 22 athletes we ranked 18th, the executive concluded.