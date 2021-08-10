Cuba and Japan strengthen sports cooperation ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) The Cuban embassy to Japan reported today on its social media that authorities of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its acronym in Spanish) and the Cuban Institute of Sports Medicine visited the headquarters of the Japanese company Techno Link to strengthen cooperative relations in this sector.



According to the diplomatic headquarters, Techno Link has a wide experience of collaboration with the specialists of the Caribbean island in the assistance to Cuban teams in sports competitions in Japan and other nations.



The Cuban embassy said on Twitter that four-time Olympic champion Mijain Lopez also met with the company's executives, who expressed their deep admiration and recognition for the extraordinary results of the great wrestler.



From the meeting it was announced that the Japanese company Techno Link will send to Cuba a donation of advanced equipment to contribute to the rehabilitation of the country's athletes.



Cuba and Japan have maintained diplomatic relations since 1929, which after several years of interruption were reestablished almost 69 years ago, on November 21, 1952.