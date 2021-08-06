Cubans advance to semifinals in 1,000-meter individual canoe at Tokyo Olympics





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) The newly crowned champion and Olympic record holder Fernando Dayán Jorge, and the world junior champion José Ramon Pelier, qualified today to the semifinals in the 1,000-meter single canoe at the Tokyo Olympics.



Fernando Dayán, 22 years old from Cienfuegos, led his preliminary series, with a time of 4:04.378 minutes, and José Ramón, 20 years old from Baracoa, was second in his race, with 4:06.343.



Both, multiple medalists in World Cups, will compete in the semifinals scheduled for 8:44 p.m. tomorrow night (Cuban time).



In the Sea Forest channel, adjacent to Tokyo Bay, Fernando Dayán was champion along with Serguey Torres in the 1,000-meter tandem canoe, with an Olympic record of 3:24.995 minutes.