Cuban free-style wrestler Salas to compete for bronze at Tokyo 2020





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Cuban Reineris Salas (97) lost today 4-0 to Abdulrashid Sadulaev, representative of the Olympic Committee of Russia, and will have to go tomorrow to the bronze medal dispute in the wrestling tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Of the four points scored by the exceptional Sadulaev, Olympic champion and four-time world champion, three were for taking Salas out of the mat, who was never able to finish an attempt to tackle his opponent's leg.



For the experienced gladiator from the capital, this is his third participation in the Olympic Games.



Alejandro Valdés (65) was also eliminated today in his first bout, while Yusneylis Guzmán (50) also lost in the first round to China's Yanan Sun, who is still competing and could drag her to the repechage.