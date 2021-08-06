Boxer Andy Cruz to fight for gold at Tokyo Olympics





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Cuban two-time world champion Andy Cruz qualified to dispute the gold medal in the 63-kilogram division in the boxing tournament of the Tokyo Olympics, after disserting today in semifinal, with barrages of punches, against Australian Harry Garside.



World champion in Hamburg 2017 and Ekaterinburg 2019, Andy took the final decision of the judges in what constituted the 18th victory of Cuban boxing in the Japanese capital, with only three defeats.



In the final he will face American Keyshawn Davis, runner-up of the orb in 2019.



This week, in his first Olympic bout, the 25-year-old boxer showed his technical mastery and combativeness to beat Britain's Luke McCormack 5-0, then, in the quarterfinals, he overcame Brazil's Wanderson de Oliveira 4-1 without many setbacks.