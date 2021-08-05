Eighth place for Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva at the Olympic Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, London 2012 Olympic runner-up, finished today in eighth place, tied with four other rivals, in the final of that event in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Games.



Silva, the world champion in Beijing 2015 and indoors a year earlier in Sopot, Poland, could barely jump 4.50 meters (m) in her second attempt and missed her three chances at the height of 4.70 m in the pole vault.



Thus, she could not improve the 4.60 m she has as her personal record this season and said goodbye early to the medal competition in a specialty that gathered 15 finalists.



Katie Nageotte, of the United States, won the title with 4.90 m, followed on the podium by Anzhelika Sidorova (4.85 m), of the Russian Olympic Committee, and Holly Bradshaw, of Great Britain, winners of silver and bronze, in that order.



The British athlete also achieved 4.85 m, but she had more failures than Sidorova, so she placed third.



So far, the Cuban athletics representatives accumulated three medals in that sport, one silver through long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría, in addition to the bronze medals of Maykel Masso, also in the long jump, and discus thrower Yaimé Pérez.