Cuba qualifies for the Olympic final of the women's 4x400-meter relay in Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) With a spectacular finish by Lisneidy Veitía, the Cuban women's 4x400 meters relay qualified today to next Saturday's grand final in the athletics tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Veitía, who closed that relay, took the baton in fifth place; but she tightened her pace on the track of the Olympic Stadium of the Japanese capital to enter the finish line in second place with an excellent time of 3:24.04 minutes, barely surpassed by the Polish quartet (3:23.10).



The Cuban team was also integrated by Zurian Hechavarría, Rose Mary Almanza and Sahily Diago. In that heat, Belgium and Germany also advanced to the final.

In the other semifinal race, the United States relay won with a time of 3:20.86 minutes, followed by Jamaica, Great Britain and the Netherlands.