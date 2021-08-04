Cuban boxer Lopez wins fifth gold medal for his country in Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) Boxer Arlen Lopez won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, by dominating in the 81-kilogram (kg) division against British Benjamin Whittaker, a rival of greater scope and very elusive.



The 28-year-old boxer took the initiative during the three rounds against Whittaker, world bronze medalist in Ekaterinburg 2019.



On his way to gold in the 81 kg category, the already world and Olympic 75 kg champion, won by unanimous vote of the judges (5-0) over Algerian Mohammed Houmri, Mexican Rogelio Romero and Cuban-born Azeri Lorenberto Alfonso.



With Arlen's title, Cuban boxing already has two gold medals in Tokyo, where the nation has five gold medals, three silver and four bronze, placing it momentarily in 13th place, in an event with 11,352 representatives from 206 countries, from July 23 to August 8.