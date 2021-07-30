Cuban judoka Antomarchi loses Olympic bronze medal





HAVANA, Cuba, July 29 (ACN) Cuban 78 kilogram (kg) judoka Kaliema Antomarchi lost her match in the discussion of the Olympic bronze against German Anna-Maria Wagner at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



In the middle of her bout with the world champion, Antomarchi received a Waza-Ari and the 33-year-old Cuban was left without scoring points in the complicated fight.



Despite this, her two victories against the Croatian Karla Prodan and then against Guusje Steenhuis, from Holland, place her in fifth place in her division.



This Friday, during the individual competition of this discipline, the London 2012 Olympic champion, Idalys Ortiz (over 78 kg), and Andy Granda (over 100 kg), star of the Pan American Games in Lima, will be competing.