Cuba wins fifth victory at boxing in Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuban heavyweight Dainier Pero won 5-0 against Colombian Cristian Salcedo, and obtained Cuba's fifth victory in a row in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games to be held in this city until July 8.



At the Kokugikan Arena, and after a rather quiet first round, the Cuban better combined his punches, avoided the onslaughts of the burly South American fighter and defended himself with success, so that the judges gave him the 5-0 favorable (triple 30-27 and double 29-28).



This was Pero's third consecutive triumph against Salcedo. The second had been in the grand final of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.



On August 1, Pero will fight for bronze against US Richard Torres, whom he defeated in the semifinal phase of the 2019 Pan American competition. So far, Cuban boxers have a balance of five successive successes.



Tomorrow, in search of bronze medals, three other Cuban boxers, will fight. Welterweight Roniel Iglesias will compete against US Delante Johnson, Arlen Lopez (81) against Mexico's Rogelio Romero, and Julio Cesar La Cruz (91) will face Cuban nationalized Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes.