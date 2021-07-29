Cuban boxers will see action in Tokyo today





HAVANA, Cuba, July 28 (ACN) Three-time world champion Lazaro Alvarez, as well as Pan American champion Laina Perez, will be Cuba's competitors today in the Olympic tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

In the ring of the Kokugikan Arena, the Cuban fighter will face the round of 16 with victory predictions.



Alvarez, 30, will fight in the 57 kilogram (kg) division against Iran's Daniyal Shahbakhsh.



Supported by his best technical weapons, Olympic and world champion boxers Arlen Lopez(81 kgs) overcame 5-0 (triple 30-26, 30-27, 30-25) the Algerian Mohammed Houmri, and got the fourth victory in a row for Cuba in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.



So far, Cuba has four victories in the same number of times it has fought, since Arlen Lopez's success is joined by those obtained by Lazaro Alvarez (57), Julio Cesar La Cruz (91) and Roniel Iglesias (69).



From Cuban boxing, only Yosbany Veitía (52 kg) and Dainier Pero (over 91 kg) have yet to make their debut in Tokyo.



On the same day, but at eight o'clock in the evening, Laina Perez, will participate in the precision pistol qualifier at 25 meters from the target.



Perez was champion in the individual and mixed team events at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, but with pistol at 10 meters from the target.