Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games kick off officially today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Shortly after dawn in Cuba today will be the opening ceremony of the 32nd Games of the modern Olympics in Tokyo, the first of its kind postponed due to the pandemic of COVID-19.



Greece, cradle of the Olympic Games in Ancient times, will open the countries' march, which will be closed by Japan, on the first occasion with two flag bearers per country, a man and a woman.



Unlike previous Games, the cauldron will be set up outside the stadium, in the Tokyo waterfront area.



Cuba will have as flag bearers the Doha 2019 world champion in discus throw, Yaime Perez, and the three-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Mijain Lopez, a 130-kilogram athlete and the most successful athlete in the Olympics among all the Spanish-speaking participants.



The Caribbean nation, Latin America's historic leader in summer games, intends to remain among the 20 top-ranked nations in the medal standings in Tokyo, with 69 athletes, led by boxers, wrestlers and track and field athletes.



Cuba's best result in the Olympics was fifth place in Barcelona 1992, precisely the best of the editions according to many in the world. In the most recent event, Rio de Janeiro 2016, the Cuban delegation finished in 18th place.