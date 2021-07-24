Cuban boxers aiming for medals beginning Tuesday in Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Although the seven Cubans who will participate in the boxing tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will fight for medals, it is true that the main cards of victory will be the captain and cruiser Julio Cesar La Cruz and the light welterweight Andy Cruz.



But Cuban boxers will have to wait until Tuesday, the fourth date of this sport, after the draw of the 185 registered men was announced, so they already have their first rivals, based in the Kokugikan Arena of the Japanese capital until August 8, closing date of the multisport event.



Thus, the first ones will be welterweight Roniel Iglesias, who will debut on Tuesday 27 against the winner of the fight between Japan's Quincy Okazawa and India's Vikas Krishan, as well as Julio Cesar, who will face Kenyan Elly Ochola.



On Wednesday 28th, featherweight Lazaro Alvarez and semi-featherweight Arlen Lopez, who will have to wait for their opponents in the second round of preliminaries.



The presence of Cubans will continue on Thursday 29 with the super heavyweight Dainier Pero, and on Saturday 31 the flyweight Yosbany Veitia will complete the premieres.



Although Julio Cesar, champion of Rio de Janeiro 2016, and Andy are the main winning cards, Cuban boxing is in Tokyo to increase its historical golden treasure, currently with 37 crowns (37-19-17), and all seven of them want to reach the podium looking for the highest place.