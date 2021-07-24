Cuban Venegas advances to the Olympic rowing repechage





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) I assumed this debut as personal and of all Cuba with a lot of responsibility and commitment. I did my regatta, it was not the best, but I still want to grow tomorrow and wait for the results to happen, said rower Milena Venega Friday after finishing in fourth place in her elimination heat in the single sculls.



Two and a half hours after competing in the Sea Forest Channel, next to the bay of Tokyo, the Cuban recognized that she was very nervous at the beginning of the race.



Venegas covered her competition in 8:03.00 minutes, far from the 7:43 (more or less) that her technical team considered adequate.



"We analyzed part of the race and we believe that she did not work the start as we indicated. In Cuba she has done 7:43-7:44 in training work. That first partial should have been 1:53 and he passed later. That's where the qualification slipped away from us, apart from the fact that the heat was hard," said Jose Luis Leon, head coach of women's rowing in Cuba.



"On Saturday, in the repechage, she should advance to the next phase without difficulties. However, it is good to comment that Venegas is very young and has accumulated only two big events. Her preparation was good, despite suffering from COVID-19, and she used a top level boat.In the future she can be a better rower," he added.



The Cuban will compete again early this Saturday in search of her pass to the next stage. She will appear in lane three against women from Togo, Hong Kong, South Africa and Uganda. The first two will continue on the road to the medals.