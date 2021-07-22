Tokyo 2020: Shooter Eglys de la Cruz is ready, her coach says





TOKYO, Japan, Jul 21 (ACN) Cuban shooter Eglys de la Cruz, third place in Beijing 2008, is ready to try out the electronic targets on July 24 at the Asaka Field in her fifth Olympic Games.



Yoleisy Lois, her coach throughout this cycle, recently expressed that Eglys will strive to be in the finals.



"We have always faced and overcome adverse situations. COVID-19 made it impossible for her to have more competitions since the Pan American Games of Lima 2019," the young trainer said. “However, she just had an excellent preparation base in Spain, which helps a lot when it comes to good and experienced athletes like ours. Our stay in Spain makes us hopeful about these Olympic Games.”





Leuris Pupo, Jorge Félix Álvarez and Eglys herself did great, a fact that points to the possibility of reaching the finals and even getting medals, he added.



About Eglys, his main trainee, he remarked: “I have worked with her throughout this cycle. We focused on getting her to arrive with the wish and motivation to compete, taking into account her bronze medal in Beijing 2008. And we managed to be here despite the difficulties in the preparation and other personal issues. She is here, and she is ready,” he concluded.



He recalls what happened in Lima 2019, where a defective round took her out of the fight for the gold. “This time,” he holds with a smile, “we chose them carefully and keep them protected so that it never happens again. Besides, Eglys now has a new air rifle, so she is more likely to take the shots that will open the doors to the finals.”



She is strongest with the three-position 50-m rifle, the specialty that placed her on the podium in Beijing 2008. In order to fight for a medal, Eglys will have to shoot no less than 1,170 rounds.



“It will all depend on whether all the conditions are right that day. There will be a high-level competition despite COVID-19,” her coach said. “We are gradually getting there after some much time of isolation and other limitations. Our shooters will compete near the end of month and in early August, so they will have time to improve much more.”

