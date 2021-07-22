Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games





TOKYO, Japan, Jul 21 (ACN) The 138th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) closed today with a historic choice: that of Brisbane for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



The novelty has nothing to do with the country, Australia, which will host its third Olympics after Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000. In fact, it will go down in the annals of Olympic sports for its new selection mechanism, which reduces the cost of bidding, supports the use of temporary and existing facilities, and requires clear links with sustainable development and national medium- and long-term projects.



It is also the first decision in a long time that arrived in the last day of the bid without a fierce competition between candidate cities, a fact that drew more attention than the projects to be developed.



Brisbane's representatives made a final presentation of their bid and answered questions to the IOC members, who later gave them the venue with 72 votes in favor and five against.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said online that "the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Queensland will forge a lasting legacy for our entire nation. They will support economic growth and investment, deliver lasting community benefits and inspire the next generation of Australian athletes.



"I am proud of Australia, proud of Queensland and proud of our team who secured this victory. The Commonwealth Government has supported Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games from the outset. We believe in this bid. We know it is a great opportunity for our nation, just like the Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000 Games."



IOC head Thomas Bach acknowledged that "we encourage projects that are sustainable and financially responsible, that provide the best possible experience for athletes and fans, and that leave a strong legacy for local communities.”