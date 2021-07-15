First group of Cuban athletes headed for Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) The first group of Cuban athletes who will participate in the Olympic Games from July 23 to August 8 will leave today for the Japanese capital.



As planned, among those traveling to the Land of the Rising Sun are boxers, wrestlers, judokas, weightlifters, swimmers and shooters. The group also includes the press, TV and radio journalists who will cover the event.



A total of 69 Cuban athletes—36 men and 33 women—are officially registered for Tokyo in 15 sports and will compete in 64 of the 339 events. The list of disciplines is headed by track and field with 18 athletes), followed by wrestling (12), boxing (7) and judo (6). Then comes canoeing (5), shooting (5), weightlifting (4), table tennis (2), beach volleyball (2), swimming (2), modern pentathlon (2), taekwondo (1), artistic gymnastics (1), cycling (1) and rowing (1).



Cuba’s goal is to finish among the first 20 countries on the medal table, with a trained, confident and competitive delegation whose motto is "Let's do it for Cuba".



Greco-Roman wrestler Mijaín López and discus thrower Yaimé Pérez will be carrying the Cuban flag in the opening ceremony on July 23.



Mijaín, three-time Olympic champion, will be our standard-bearer for the fourth consecutive time, as he was previously selected as such in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, whereas Yaimé, thanks to her good results in 2020-21, will be the first Cuban woman to do so.