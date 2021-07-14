Two Cuban players advance to second round in Chess World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuba celebrated the advances of Lisandra Ordaz and Yasser Quesada to the second round in the Chess World Cup, underway in the Russian resort of Sochi, where Carlos Daniel Albornoz and Yerisbel Miranda failed to stay in competition.



The national champion Ordaz had achieved a draw this Monday with black pieces and took good advantage of the white pieces to win against Turkan Mamedjarova from Azerbaijan, thus securing her place among the best 32 competitors of the tournament.



In that stage she will have as her opponent the Russian Alina Kashinskaya, one of the highest-ranked players in the event, with an Elo accumulated close to 2,500 points (2,488) and who in 2009 enjoyed the status of being the youngest Grandmaster in Europe.



For Yasser the path was similar, since after the draw in the first classical game he won the second match against the Argentinean Leandro Krysa and will face the difficult Indian Pentala Harikrishna in the round of 64.



Albornoz and Yerisbel did not have a happy ending and said goodbye to the tournament in this same first stage. The Cuban national champion lost to the Czech Vojtech Plat and although in the first match he had agreed a draw, the adverse score of 0.5-1.5 left him with no progress.



For Yerisbel it was essential to beat Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva to even the score in the classical games after losing the previous day, but she could only reach a draw and will also return home soon.



Among the Latin Americans who also advanced to the next phase are the Peruvian brothers Deysi and Jorge Cori, as well as the Argentines Alan Pichot and Sandro Mareco, the Chilean Cristobal Henriquez and the Paraguayans Axel Bachmann and Guillermo Vazquez.



Argentina's Federico Perez, Brazil's Alexander Fier and Colombia's Esteban Valderrama are among those who will define this Wednesday's tiebreakers.