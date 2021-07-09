Four Cubans compete today in the Diamond League of athletics in Monaco





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) Long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría, triple jumper Liadagmis Povea, as well as the 800 meter runners Rose Mary Almanza and Sahily Diago, are the four Cubans who will compete today in the sixth stop of the Wanda 2021 Diamond League in athletics, to be held in Monaco.



According to the official website of that competition, Echevarría, indoor champion in Birmingham 2018 and outdoor bronze medalist in Doha 2019, will be one of the leaders of his event along with Jamaican Tajay Gayle, world champion two years ago in Qatar.



Gayle won last July 4 in the fifth stop of the Diamond Jump in Stockholm, Sweden, where he managed to jump 8.55 meters (m), to beat the Cuban athlete who jumped 8.29 m; while the third place went to the host Tobias Montler (8.23 m).



Echevarría, who won the title at the VIII Trofeo Diputación de Castellón, held in Spain on June 29, will try to approach or surpass his best jump so far this year, 8.38 m, in order to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he aspires to be among the medalists.



In the case of his compatriot Almanza, she had a golden Sunday in Stockholm when she won the crown with a personal record and for the competition of 1:56.28 minutes.



With this great result she broke the record for that event of 1:56.71 minutes that belonged to the Mozambican legend Maria de Lurdes Mutola, from the distant August 1998.



She also continued with her good sensations in the 800 meters, specialty that she dominated in the Spanish meeting last June, and that same month she had won in Ordizia, in the same Iberian nation, with a time of 1:56.42 minutes.



For her teammate Diago, it will be an opportunity to go under two minutes for the first time this season, in which she has a best time of 2:01.08.



Povea, who won the title in Castellón with 14.70 m and has a personal best of 14.93 m in the triple jump this season, will be looking for a good performance against high level rivals, among which stands out the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, who has reached 15.43 m this year.