Wrestling and athletics, sports that can bring joy to Cuba in Tokyo





With the permission of boxing, known as the flagship of Cuban sport, wrestling and athletics are two of the disciplines that can give many joys to Cuba in the nearby Olympic Games in Tokyo, scheduled from July 23 to August 8 this year.



In the case of wrestling, it has had the greatest leader of the delegation for several years, Mijain Lopez, who will go in search of a feat never before achieved on the wrestling, winning his fourth gold medal in summer events.



Mijain knows the commitment he has and, as on other occasions, he will know how to respond on the competition, Luis de la Portilla, national commissioner of this combat sport, has repeatedly assured the press.



Regarding other medal possibilities, he highlighted Ismael Borrero, also in Greco-Roman style, who will try to win his second Olympic crown.



The two of them, he said, will carry the greatest responsibility, but other gladiators of a good level cannot be ruled out, who have options of being medalists, especially bronze medalists.



In that group, de la Portilla included the freestyle athletes Alejandro Valdes, Geandry Garzon and Reineris Salas, all three of whom have been on the podium several times in universal competitions.



He also mentioned the young competitor Gabriel Rosillo, champion of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games and world champion in the youth category that same year.



Another important element is that in the Japanese capital the Cuban wrestlers will try to maintain the chain of Olympic Games conquering gold metals.



Since Barcelona 1992 they have won at least one title and we cannot fail in the upcoming event, said the director of a discipline that will attend Tokyo with 12 representatives.



As for athletics, which has secured 18 places in the world's greatest sporting event, due to the quality of its representatives, there is a good chance of winning more than one medal.



Among the qualified athletes are long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarria, discus throwers Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero, as well as pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, eight jumper Rose Mary Almanza and high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas.



Of these athletes, Echevarria, Perez, Caballero and Silva already know what it means to win a world title, although in the case of Juan Miguel, he won it in an indoor event and was bronze outdoors.

The women's 4x400 meters quartet, which won gold in the World Relay Championship held in Poland last May, also excelled.