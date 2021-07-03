Cuban men's basketball team debuts in FIBA World Cup 2023 America Pre-Qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) The Cuban men's basketball team will make its debut today against the Bahamas in the pre-qualifying tournament of the Americas for the World Cup of that sport, to be held in 2023.



Cuba will play this tournament as a member of Group A, to be held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda National GYM in the city of San Salvador, El Salvador, until next Sunday, July 4.



The competition format will be round-robin and the top two teams in that group will advance to the American continent qualifier, starting in November 2021, which will be attended by the 16 best teams in the region.



After their opening match this Friday, the Caribbean nation's team will face the Salvadoran hosts on Saturday 3 and the following day they will face Costa Rica, according to the official website of the International Basketball Federation.



The Cuban roster, which has only nine players, is headed by Jasiel Rivero, a member of the Hereda San Pablo Burgos club of Spain's ACB League, as well as Karel Guzman, recently champion in Romania with his team U Banca Transilvania Cluj Napoca.



The team is completed by Lisvan Valdes, Yoel Cubillas, Osmel Oliva, Yoanki Mencia, Pedro Bombino, Neysser Coutin and youth player Marcos Chacon.