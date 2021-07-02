Arlenis Sierra to compete in the main stage race of women's road cycling





Havana, Jul 1 (ACN) The best Cuban cyclist in the last decade, Arlenis Sierra, will compete, starting tomorrow, in the 32nd Giro d'Italia Donne, the most prestigious women's tournament in the world circuit.



In addition to the 28 year-old cyclist, the Italian club A.R. Monex Women's Team announced in its line-up the Spanish Eider Meriño, the Italian Maria Vittoria Sperotto, the Russian Maria Novolodskaya and the Mexicans Ariadna Gutiérrez and Andrea Ramírez.



According to the official website of the tournament, 144 athletes from the best 24 teams in the world will compete in a race of more than 1,000 kilometers spread over 10 days, through Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia.



In Sierra's latest performances, between May 14 and 22, the Cuban won the Navarra Women's Elite Classics and finished twelfth in the Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar, sixth in the Clásica Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria and seventh in the general classification of the VI Vuelta a Burgos, in Spain.



The tough elite campaign is a training ground for the two-time Pan American champion for the road race of the Tokyo Olympics, this summer in Japan, where she will be the only cyclist from Cuba.