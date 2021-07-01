Baseball: Cuba shuts out Curacao 7-0 in Caribbean Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) The Cuban baseball team defeated the local team of Curacao 7-0 on Wednesday to keep its unbeaten record in three games in the III Caribbean Cup, dedicated this year to the late president of the Cuban federation, Higinio Velez.



For Cuba, Matanzas right-handed Renner Rivero opened the game and pitched six solid innings with three hits, supported by his fastball, which he was able to combine well with his breaking pitches. Pinar del Río's Jonathan Carbó pitched two innings with one hit, while young Marlon Vega came with his speedy fastballs and closed the ninth inning with three strikeouts.



Pablo Civil's team was not very prolific in singles, as they only hit six; but they had a very satisfactory sixth inning when they scored five runs, in which they were able to take advantage of the lack of control of the pitchers and put the final score at 7-0.



In that inning in front of reliever Tamesh Lourens, the key was a double by right fielder Dennis Laza with bases loaded, valid for three runs, and a home run with one out by the fourth baseman and Cienfuegos shortstop Pavel Quesada, who drove in four runs in the game.



This was the second victory of the Cuban team against the hosts, as in the debut game of the tournament they had beaten them 14-7.



Today, in a make-up game, Cuba will have a seven-inning doubleheader against the U.S. Virgin Islands, which defeated Peru 10-5 on Wednesday.