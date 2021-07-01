Cuba to debut against Bahamas in men’s basketball pre-qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) The Cuban men's basketball team will make its debut on July 2 against the Bahamas in the Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas pre-qualifiers held until July 4 at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in the city of San Salvador, El Salvador.



The competition will be played as a single round-robin tournament, and the top two teams of each group will advance to the Qualifying Championship of the American continent, come November 2021, with the 16 best teams of the region.



After their opening game, Team Cuba will face El Salvador on Saturday 3 and Costa Rica on Sunday 4 with a nine-man roster led by Jasiel Rivero, who plays for the Hereda San Pablo Burgos club of Spain's ACB League, and Karel Guzman, whose team, U Banca Transilvania Cluj Napoca, has just won the Romanian championships.



The other players are Lisván Valdés, Yoel Cubillas, Osmel Oliva, Yoanki Mencía, Pedro Bombino, Neysser Coutín and Marcos Chacón. Javier Justiz, Yuniskel Molina and Pedro Roque will be absent for health reasons, and Reynaldo García could join the team in the next stage if it makes to the next round.