Cuba wins five gold medals in athletics meeting in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuban athletes won five gold medals on Tuesday in the VIII Trofeo Diputación de Castellón, a meeting that serves as preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.



In this event held in Spain, the long jumper Juan Miguel Echavarría, the discus thrower Yaimé Pérez, the triple jumper Liadagmis Povea, the high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas and the 800m runner Rose Mary Almanza climbed to the top of the podium.



Yaimé, world champion in Doha 2019, continued with her good pace in the current season by dominating the discus throw with a very good shot of 67.90 meters (m), achieved in her second attempt.



As if that were not enough, in her fifth attempt she had a mark of 67.37 m and on a couple of occasions she surpassed 66 m, which shows her great stability in that event, in which her compatriot Denia Caballero still does not take off, and could only reach 62.37 m in her sixth throw, to be in second place.



Echavarría, indoor champion in Birmingham 2018 and outdoor bronze medalist in Doha, won with his best jump so far this year, 8.38 m, to warm up for the competition under the five rings, in which he should be one of the main contenders.



Also on Tuesday, Zayas, gold medalist at the Pan American Games of Lima 2019, came out on top, surpassing the height of 2.27 m; while Povea won the triple jump with 14.70 m, ahead of the local Nubia Soares (14.68 m) and the Cuban Leyanis Perez (14.53 m).



Likewise, in the 800 meters, Almanza reigned with a good time of one minute, 58 seconds and two hundredths, followed by her teammate Sahily Diago (2:02.04) and the host Agueda Muñoz (2:04.32), occupying the second and third places, respectively.



In other performances of Cuban athletes Roxana Gómez and Lisneidy Vetía finished second and third in the 400 meters, with times of 51.29 and 51.65 seconds, in that order, surpassed by home runner Marileidy Paulino (50.12), according to the site of the Spanish Athletics Federation.