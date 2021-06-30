Nineteen Cubans to Tokyo’s Olympic Athletics





Havana, June 29 (ACN) Cuba will be represented by 19 Athletics experts at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, July 23-August 8.



The islands’ athletes include long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarria, disc throwers Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero, High jumper Luis Enrique Zayas, as well as the 4 X 400 meter female quartet which took the gold at the World Championship held in Poland last May.



The Cubans will go to Tokyo with the aim of improving their performance in Rio 2016, where they got the bronze. “I think we can improve our participation with respect to our prior meet; we are working with that goal in mind,” said Yipsi Moreno Cuban National Athletics Commissioner in conversation with the Cuban News Agency.