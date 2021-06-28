Cuban discus thrower Perez wins in Germany





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuban discus thrower Yaimé Pérez, world champion in Doha 2019, won on Sunday the #TrueAthletes-Classics in Leverkusen, Germany, an athletics meeting in which she achieved a mark of 63.33 meters (m).



Yaime, one of the great hopes for Cuba in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, achieved her best shot in the third attempt and although it was far from her most outstanding throws of the current season, it was enough to seal the victory.



Behind the representative of the Island, the winner of the continental multisport competition of Lima 2019, were the local Marike Steinacker (61.54 m) and Claudine Vita (61.46 m), according to the official website of the event.



For the Santiago athlete, this was her third title in international events this year, after those obtained in the first stop of the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, last May, and in the meeting in Hengelo, Netherlands, at the beginning of June.



Also this month, on June 10, at the third stop of the Diamond League in Rome, Italy, Yaime came in second place with a mark of 66.82m.



In the event known as Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, the Cuban had a great sequence in the discus throw with three records over 66m and two over 65m.



However, on that occasion she was surpassed by Croatian Sandra Perkovic, two-time Olympic Games champion, who achieved a throw of 68.31 m in her second attempt, which is her best mark of 2021.



Germany's Kristin Pudenz (64.42 m) completed the podium, while the other Caribbean nation's discus thrower, Denia Caballero (61.33 m), gold medalist at the Beijing 2015 universal competition and third in the five rings event in Rio de Janeiro 2016, finished second to last, far from her best level.