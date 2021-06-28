Cuban beach volleyball duo qualifies for Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuba's beach volleyball qualified on Sunday for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, when its pairs defeated the hosts Mexico in a three to win two series, in the closing of the Final of the North, Central America and Caribbean (Norceca) women's beach volleyball Continental Cup.



According to the website www.norceca.net, the second Cuban duo of Lidianny Echevarria and Yanileydis Sanchez achieved this Sunday the first success against Martha Revuelta and Zaira Orellana, with a 2-0 sweep and an identical 21-15 score after 37 minutes of play.



On the other hand, the first Cuban duo, Leila Martinez and Maylen Delis finished off the final victory against Susana Torres and Maria Jose Quintero, with a similar slate, but with scores of 21-16 and 21-7, in 34 minutes, in the sands of the Unidad Deportiva Morelos in the city of Colima.

Now what remains is to wait to know which of the two duos will receive the ticket -the last one given by the Norceca- to compete in the multisport event in the Japanese capital, scheduled from July 23 to August 8.



With the proposal of coaches Alain Hernandez and Osvaldo Abreu, the technical commission will decide which duo will attend Tokyo, taking into account the performance of both pairs, mainly in the preparation matches at home, the performance in the three phases of Cancun, Mexico, corresponding to the world circuit, and the performance in Colima.



Thus, women's beach volleyball guaranteed the presence of a team sport for Cuba in the Japanese competition, an opportunity recently lost by baseball in the Pre-Olympic in Florida, United States.



The bronze medal went to the representatives of Puerto Rico, by disposing 2-0 (21-8 and 2-18, and 21-15 and 21-12) of the fourth-placed Guatemala.



The fifth place was shared by Costa Rica and Nicaragua, both with 240 points, while Cuba finished with 400 points, escorted by Mexico (360), Puerto Rico (320) and Guatemala (280).







