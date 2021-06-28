Baseball: Cuba defeats Peru 9-1 in III Caribbean Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) With a good pitching performance by starter Frank Madam, the Cuban baseball team defeated Peru 9-1 on Sunday and obtained its second victory in the III Caribbean Cup held in Curacao, dedicated this year to the late president of the Cuban federation, Higinio Vélez.



As seen in the transmission of the Peruvian federation's Youtube channel, the right-handed Madam relied on his fast pitches to leave the South American team with no chances, allowing only two singles in six innings of play to get the victory.



Cuba, which opened with a similar lineup to the one used in its debut against Curacao, hit nine hits today. Third baseman and leadoff man Pavel Quesada went 2 for 2, including the team's only home run, and drove in four runs.



Santiago's center fielder Yoelkis Quibert and short-stop Juan Carlos Arencibia -author of a triple-, also hit two hits each.



The run allowed by the Cuban pitchers was a solo home run hit in the seventh inning to first reliever Dariel Fernández, who threw two innings. In the ninth inning, the fast Marlon Vega took the mound and retired it immaculately.



This Monday, the Cuban team will close the first round against the U.S. Virgin Islands.