Cuban tennis players in crucial match today at Billie Jean King Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) The Cuban women's national team will face Ecuador today in a decisive duel in Panama City on its way to advancement in event B of Group II of the Americas of the Billie Jean King Cup, a world tournament of national tennis federations.



Cuba is in second place, with a win and a setback and a 3-3 balance in the sets played, while Ecuador leads with 2-0 and victories in the six sets played in those two matches, according to the official results on the tournament's website.



After defeating the host Panamanians 2-1 on the first day, the Cubans lost 1-2 on the second day to the Salvadorans, who are in third place and will face the locals today, ranked fourth and last.



At the Fred Maduro High Training Center in Panama's capital, the Bahamas, Costa Rica and Uruguay are competing in another group. The winning teams in each section will play a play-off against each other to determine which country will advance to Group I of the Americas in 2022.



The Cuban representatives are Roxana Valdes, Yusleydis Smith, Maria del Carmen Rodriguez and Sachely Carrera, and will face the Ecuadorians in a match with the usual format of confrontation between teams, with each game consisting of two singles matches and one doubles one.



The Cuban men's team will also take part in the men's Davis Cup on June 30-July 3 in Panama City, in search of promotion to the World Group II play-offs in 2022.