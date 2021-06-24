Cuban tennis players to keep winning today at Billie Jean King Cup tournament in Panama





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) After beating the home team 2-0, the Cuban women's team will meet El Salvador today in Group II of the Americas of the Billie Jean King Cup, a world tournament of national tennis federations.



In addition to Cuba, Ecuador (2-0 against El Salvador) and the Bahamas (2-1 against Costa Rica) won on the clay court of the Fred Maduro High Performance Center, where Cuban tennis players will participate in the Davis Cup, the counterpart tournament for men, from June 30 to July 3.



In the opening of the Billie Jean King Cup, Cuba and Panama starred in "what was undoubtedly the most evenly matched series of the day with closely contested matches that were resolved by slim margins," the organizers of the match highlighted on the event's official website.



"Roxana Valdés, who is only 16 years old, showed great sangfroid despite her youth and won a tight tie break in the second set, leaving the score at 6-2, 7-6(5) against the Panamanian Karen Esther Contreras," the statement reported.



The second match of the doubles featured the only singles challenge that reached the third set that day. The Cuban Yusleydis Smith won the first set, but the Panamanian Zulay Castañeda evened the score to force a definitive third set, and the effort took its toll on Castañeda, who failed to score even a single set in the final game, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

