Cuban Weightlifters Garner Tickets for Tokyo Paralympics





Havana, June 22 (ACN) Cuban weightlifters Leydis Rodriguez and Oniger Drake classified to Tokyo’s Summer Paralympic Games, as announced by the Department of Sports for the Physically Challenged at Cuba Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Institute.



The two tickets join another twelve taken by Cuban paralympic athletes who classified for the games slated to take place August 24-September 5th. The Cubans will contest in the modalities of swimming, Judo, Cycling, Table Tennis, Athletics and Weight Lifting, while other athletes are still waiting for possible classifications.



Cuba could expect other possible classifications for the Paralympics over the next hours, according to the sports magazine JIT.