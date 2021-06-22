Cuban Karel Guzman wins the Romanian basketball title





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban Karel Guzman, a member of the U Banca Transilvania Cluj Napoca club, won the title in the Romanian National Basketball League after beating Oradea in the best-of-five final series.



Guzman scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and made a pair of assists in Sunday's 86-67 victory, with which the winners retained the crown that allows them to aspire to a place in the upcoming edition of the Basketball Champions League of Europe.



Although below his season averages, the player from Cuba was on the court for 19 minutes and was of great help in the total control of the game that decided the play off, according to the sports publication JIT.



During the 32 games prior to the final, the representative of the island accumulated 333 points, at an average of 10.4 per game, to gain the confidence of coach Vusko Dujosevich.



In the five games for the championship he could only score 28 points for his team, which defends the colors of the fourth most populous city of that European nation.



The champions had won the first two games of the final by 73-62 and 103-80, but then lost the following games by 71-75 and 60-64 against the standard bearers of Oradea.



In the fifth and decisive game, the most offensive weight for the winners was carried by the Lithuanian Donatas Tarolis with 24 points, the Bosnian Andrija Stipanovich (13), the American Patrick Richards (12) and the Canadian Justin Edwards (11).



JIT reports that Guzman must now join the Cuban national team that will compete in the continental pre-qualifiers in El Salvador in early July, which offers two places to be included in the group of 16 nations that will compete in the 2022 Copa America, scheduled for November this year.



Karel, along with the two Spanish Liga Endesa recruits - Jasiel Rivero (Hereda San Pablo Burgos) and Javier Justiz (Casademont Zaragoza) - will be very important in the aspirations of technical director José Ramírez to guide the team to the top two places in Group A, which also includes the Bahamas, Costa Rica and the hosts.