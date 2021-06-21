Cuban participation in Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai finishes today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) With Oníger Drake in the division of up to 88 kg, Cuba's participation in the final Tokyo Paralympic Qualifier held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, comes to an end today.



Drake, 49, the current World Cup champion and fourth in the 15th Paralympic Games, will be the fourth Cuban to compete in Dubai, this time against 17 contenders from Europe, Asia and America.



The other Cuban para-athletes in the Arab city were Danilo Rodriguez (65 kg), champion of the Toronto 2015 Parapan American Games; Cesar Rubio (54 kg), winner of the Lima 2019 World Cup and the Parapan American Games of Rio 2007 and Guadalajara 2011; and Leidy Rodriguez (41 kg), continental champion in the Lima 2019 Games, who finished ninth, sixth and fifth, respectively.



After this event that gathered some 250 weightlifters from 54 nations, the International Paralympic Committee will announce the names of those who qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics.