Sports facilities double up as isolation centers





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Several sports facilities and schools in this province Santiago de Cuba are currently doubling up as isolation centers for COVID-19 contacts.



Jaime Coca Vidal, deputy director of the Provincial Sports Division, mentioned as an example the School for Physical Education Professors (EPEF), now used as a 32-bed isolation center for Cuban travelers coming from abroad and the nautical sports academy for health workers to do their two-week-long quarantine.



Coca Vidal praised their compliance with all sanitary measures and health protocols, so much so that none of the volunteers assigned to those places has become infected so far. Furthermore, the Sports Initiation School (EIDE), which has already received more than 2,000 patients, earned the distinction Proeza Laboral (Labor feat) for its results in the fight against COVID-19.



On the other hand, thousands of teachers and trainers have worked as home delivery persons and carriers of food and other supplies, and have also help with the organization of queues in the public stores.

