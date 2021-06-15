Cubans with great performance at the Cadet and Junior Pan American Wrestling Championship







HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) With the victory of Arturo Silot in the 97 kilograms (kg), Cuba closed with five gold medals its great performance in the Pan American Youth Wrestling Championship held in the Mexican city of Oaxtepec.

On the final day of the event on Sunday, which included a simultaneous competition for cadets, Silot had to win four fights to climb to the top of the podium.



According to the sports publication JIT, in the preliminary rounds the Cuban defeated the Mexican Josue Helaman Campos by punch and the Panamanian Max Antonio Madrid by 10-0 technical superiority.



In the semifinals he defeated Venezuelan Carlos Alberto Mendoza 10-0, and in the final he defeated American Santos Domingo in the same way.



On the same Sunday, Liosbel Hernandez Bustamante (86 kg) won the silver medal after losing by the minimum in the final to the American Darrien Jordan Roberts (5-6); and Yoan Alexander Robert Ramirez (125 kg) finished in bronze.



With these results, the island's gladiators finished the tournament with five gold medals, two silver and seven bronze.



However, the most important aspect of this competition was that the 18 Cuban gladiators qualified for the I Pan American Junior Games in Cali, to be held in November this year.