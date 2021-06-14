Cubans out of the final in the Shooting Para Sport World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuban sport shooters Yenigladys Suarez and Marino Heredia were left out of the finals in the 25-meter (m) mixed sport pistol on Sunday, in their debut at the Shooting Para Sport World Cup held in Lima, Peru, the last qualifier for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.



With a score of 543 points (272 in the precision competition and 271 in the speed series), Suarez finished 20th among 36 competitors.



This result gave him three points more than the minimum number required by the World Shooting Para Sport to participate in the Olympic Games.



Suarez performed better than she did in March in a previous similar event in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, where she finished 11th with 529 units.



These two Cuban shooters will compete again on June 15 in the 10m air pistol, a modality that grants a place for Tokyo to the winners of the women's and men's categories.