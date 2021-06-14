isneidy Veitía: In Tokyo we want to make the Cuban people happy





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Lisneidy Veitía, member of the Cuban women's 4x 400 meters relay team—champion of the 2021 World Athletics Relays—said in Havana that they want to give joy to the Cuban people in the coming Olympic Games .



Veitía, two-time winner of the Central American and Caribbean Games of Veracruz 2014, told ACN that the team has set itself great goals and will strive to reach them in Tokyo.



“We won’t settle with just the gold medal that we won last month in May in the World Relays,” she stressed. “We are focused on this, working very hard and super motivated to give more joys to the Cuban people. We hope to keep getting better to fight for another good result in the Olympic Games, with the finals as our first goal, followed by the podium.”



On May 2, Veitía, together with Rose Mary Almanza, Zurian Hechavarría and Roxana Gómez, won the World Relays with a time of three minutes, 28 seconds and 41 hundredths, beating the teams from Poland (3:28.81) and Great Britain (3:29.27).



Veitìa and other Cuban athletes already qualified for Tokyo traveled this weekend to Europe to take part in several international competitions and to get the best possible training before the summer sports event, which will begin on July 23.